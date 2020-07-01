All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 3600 Block Dr, Irving, TX 75038.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
3600 Block Dr, Irving, TX 75038
Last updated March 27 2020 at 8:05 AM

3600 Block Dr, Irving, TX 75038

3600 Block Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3600 Block Drive, Irving, TX 75038

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Irving unit w/Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Club house, Hot Tub, Outdoor Grills, Laundry room, School bus stop, W/D rental($50/mo), Handicap modified units, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Storage closet outside, Custom carpet, Custom built-ins, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3600 Block Dr, Irving, TX 75038 have any available units?
3600 Block Dr, Irving, TX 75038 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 3600 Block Dr, Irving, TX 75038 have?
Some of 3600 Block Dr, Irving, TX 75038's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3600 Block Dr, Irving, TX 75038 currently offering any rent specials?
3600 Block Dr, Irving, TX 75038 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3600 Block Dr, Irving, TX 75038 pet-friendly?
No, 3600 Block Dr, Irving, TX 75038 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 3600 Block Dr, Irving, TX 75038 offer parking?
No, 3600 Block Dr, Irving, TX 75038 does not offer parking.
Does 3600 Block Dr, Irving, TX 75038 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3600 Block Dr, Irving, TX 75038 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3600 Block Dr, Irving, TX 75038 have a pool?
Yes, 3600 Block Dr, Irving, TX 75038 has a pool.
Does 3600 Block Dr, Irving, TX 75038 have accessible units?
Yes, 3600 Block Dr, Irving, TX 75038 has accessible units.
Does 3600 Block Dr, Irving, TX 75038 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3600 Block Dr, Irving, TX 75038 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MacArthur Ridge Apartments
10701 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Summer Gate
3801 N Belt Line Rd
Irving, TX 75038
The Station at MacArthur
1100 Hidden Rdg
Irving, TX 75038
Aleo at North Glen Apartments by Cortland
7904 N Glen Dr
Irving, TX 75063
Asher Park
3149 W Walnut Hill Ln
Irving, TX 75038
AMLI at Escena
6401 Escena Blvd
Irving, TX 75039
Delante
1001 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Allura
6445 Love Dr
Irving, TX 75039

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas