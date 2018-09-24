Rent Calculator
3563 Colgate Lane
3563 Colgate Lane
3563 Colgate Lane
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Location
3563 Colgate Lane, Irving, TX 75062
Woodhaven
Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Completely redone...fantastic home in North Irving minutes from Las Colinas.
Currently tenant occupied until August 1st. Appointment to show.
Online application...Please text me for that URL.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3563 Colgate Lane have any available units?
3563 Colgate Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
Is 3563 Colgate Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3563 Colgate Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3563 Colgate Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3563 Colgate Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irving
.
Does 3563 Colgate Lane offer parking?
No, 3563 Colgate Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3563 Colgate Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3563 Colgate Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3563 Colgate Lane have a pool?
No, 3563 Colgate Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3563 Colgate Lane have accessible units?
No, 3563 Colgate Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3563 Colgate Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3563 Colgate Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3563 Colgate Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3563 Colgate Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
