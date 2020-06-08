All apartments in Irving
Location

3541 West Northgate Drive, Irving, TX 75062

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
Irving / 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $883

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Club house, Hot Tub, Outdoor Grills, 2 Laundry rooms, School bus stop, Racquetball, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Storage closet outside, Ice makers, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 560

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3541 W Northgate Dr have any available units?
3541 W Northgate Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 3541 W Northgate Dr have?
Some of 3541 W Northgate Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3541 W Northgate Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3541 W Northgate Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3541 W Northgate Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3541 W Northgate Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 3541 W Northgate Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3541 W Northgate Dr offers parking.
Does 3541 W Northgate Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3541 W Northgate Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3541 W Northgate Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3541 W Northgate Dr has a pool.
Does 3541 W Northgate Dr have accessible units?
No, 3541 W Northgate Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3541 W Northgate Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3541 W Northgate Dr has units with dishwashers.

