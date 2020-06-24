Great north Irving location. Nicely updated with hardwood flooring, granite counter tops. Owner will allow pets. Cozy patio area for evening relaxation. So convenient to Las Colinas and DFW airport. Available now Quiet street url for online app in documents
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3513 Hanover Lane have any available units?
3513 Hanover Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 3513 Hanover Lane have?
Some of 3513 Hanover Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3513 Hanover Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3513 Hanover Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3513 Hanover Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3513 Hanover Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3513 Hanover Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3513 Hanover Lane offers parking.
Does 3513 Hanover Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3513 Hanover Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3513 Hanover Lane have a pool?
No, 3513 Hanover Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3513 Hanover Lane have accessible units?
No, 3513 Hanover Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3513 Hanover Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3513 Hanover Lane has units with dishwashers.
