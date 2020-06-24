All apartments in Irving
3513 Hanover Lane
3513 Hanover Lane

3513 Hanover Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3513 Hanover Lane, Irving, TX 75062
Woodhaven

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Great north Irving location. Nicely updated with hardwood flooring, granite counter tops.
Owner will allow pets. Cozy patio area for evening relaxation. So convenient to Las Colinas and DFW airport. Available now Quiet street
url for online app in documents

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3513 Hanover Lane have any available units?
3513 Hanover Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 3513 Hanover Lane have?
Some of 3513 Hanover Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3513 Hanover Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3513 Hanover Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3513 Hanover Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3513 Hanover Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3513 Hanover Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3513 Hanover Lane offers parking.
Does 3513 Hanover Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3513 Hanover Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3513 Hanover Lane have a pool?
No, 3513 Hanover Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3513 Hanover Lane have accessible units?
No, 3513 Hanover Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3513 Hanover Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3513 Hanover Lane has units with dishwashers.

