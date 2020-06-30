All apartments in Irving
3512 Harvard Street N
3512 Harvard Street N

3512 N Harvard St · No Longer Available
Location

3512 N Harvard St, Irving, TX 75062
Country Club Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Irving is available for immediate move-in.
This home features vinyl wood floors, spacious bedrooms, covered patio, storage shed, and a washer and dryer, plus so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3512 Harvard Street N have any available units?
3512 Harvard Street N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 3512 Harvard Street N have?
Some of 3512 Harvard Street N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3512 Harvard Street N currently offering any rent specials?
3512 Harvard Street N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3512 Harvard Street N pet-friendly?
No, 3512 Harvard Street N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 3512 Harvard Street N offer parking?
No, 3512 Harvard Street N does not offer parking.
Does 3512 Harvard Street N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3512 Harvard Street N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3512 Harvard Street N have a pool?
No, 3512 Harvard Street N does not have a pool.
Does 3512 Harvard Street N have accessible units?
No, 3512 Harvard Street N does not have accessible units.
Does 3512 Harvard Street N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3512 Harvard Street N has units with dishwashers.

