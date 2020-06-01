All apartments in Irving
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:48 PM

3466 N Belt Line Rd

3466 North Belt Line Road · No Longer Available
Location

3466 North Belt Line Road, Irving, TX 75062

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Irving / 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $920

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Assigned parking, Club house, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, 2 Laundry rooms, Play ground, Dog Park, Carports, Handicap modified units, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Storage closet outside, Non-carpeted flooring, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Frost free refrigerators

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 497

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3466 N Belt Line Rd have any available units?
3466 N Belt Line Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 3466 N Belt Line Rd have?
Some of 3466 N Belt Line Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3466 N Belt Line Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3466 N Belt Line Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3466 N Belt Line Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3466 N Belt Line Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3466 N Belt Line Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3466 N Belt Line Rd offers parking.
Does 3466 N Belt Line Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3466 N Belt Line Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3466 N Belt Line Rd have a pool?
Yes, 3466 N Belt Line Rd has a pool.
Does 3466 N Belt Line Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 3466 N Belt Line Rd has accessible units.
Does 3466 N Belt Line Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3466 N Belt Line Rd has units with dishwashers.

