Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
3439 country club
3439 Country Club Dr W
·
No Longer Available
Location
3439 Country Club Dr W, Irving, TX 75038
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Charming 1 bed 1 bath apartment. Rent includes Trash,Pest control,Spectrum Tv.. 2 pools on property. Gym Available!!! Awesome location!!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3439 country club have any available units?
3439 country club doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3439 country club have?
Some of 3439 country club's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3439 country club currently offering any rent specials?
3439 country club is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3439 country club pet-friendly?
No, 3439 country club is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irving
.
Does 3439 country club offer parking?
Yes, 3439 country club offers parking.
Does 3439 country club have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3439 country club does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3439 country club have a pool?
Yes, 3439 country club has a pool.
Does 3439 country club have accessible units?
No, 3439 country club does not have accessible units.
Does 3439 country club have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3439 country club has units with dishwashers.
