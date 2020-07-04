All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 3439 country club.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
3439 country club
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3439 country club

3439 Country Club Dr W · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3439 Country Club Dr W, Irving, TX 75038

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Charming 1 bed 1 bath apartment. Rent includes Trash,Pest control,Spectrum Tv.. 2 pools on property. Gym Available!!! Awesome location!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3439 country club have any available units?
3439 country club doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 3439 country club have?
Some of 3439 country club's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3439 country club currently offering any rent specials?
3439 country club is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3439 country club pet-friendly?
No, 3439 country club is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 3439 country club offer parking?
Yes, 3439 country club offers parking.
Does 3439 country club have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3439 country club does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3439 country club have a pool?
Yes, 3439 country club has a pool.
Does 3439 country club have accessible units?
No, 3439 country club does not have accessible units.
Does 3439 country club have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3439 country club has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Best Cities for Families 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Brandt
3950 North Story Road
Irving, TX 75038
Summer Gate
3801 N Belt Line Rd
Irving, TX 75038
Promenade at Valley Ridge
3700 Valley View Ln
Irving, TX 75062
Hidden Ridge Apartments
1290 Hidden Ridge Dr
Irving, TX 75038
AMLI at Escena
6401 Escena Blvd
Irving, TX 75039
Broadmoor Villas
5015 Courtside Dr
Irving, TX 75038
Ladera Ranch
3303 Esters Rd
Irving, TX 75062
Allura
6445 Love Dr
Irving, TX 75039

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas