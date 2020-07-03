This beautifully remodeled home is full of character. It has impressive wood floors, a nice brick gas fireplace, split bedrooms, a new foundation, new roof, a new bathtub and new windows. Its convenient and close to everything!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3428 Whippoorwill Lane have any available units?
3428 Whippoorwill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 3428 Whippoorwill Lane have?
Some of 3428 Whippoorwill Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3428 Whippoorwill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3428 Whippoorwill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.