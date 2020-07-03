All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 3428 Whippoorwill Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
3428 Whippoorwill Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3428 Whippoorwill Lane

3428 Whippoorwill Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3428 Whippoorwill Lane, Irving, TX 75062

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
bathtub
oven
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautifully remodeled home is full of character. It has impressive wood floors, a nice brick gas fireplace, split bedrooms, a new foundation, new roof, a new bathtub and new windows. Its convenient and close to everything!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3428 Whippoorwill Lane have any available units?
3428 Whippoorwill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 3428 Whippoorwill Lane have?
Some of 3428 Whippoorwill Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3428 Whippoorwill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3428 Whippoorwill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3428 Whippoorwill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3428 Whippoorwill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 3428 Whippoorwill Lane offer parking?
No, 3428 Whippoorwill Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3428 Whippoorwill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3428 Whippoorwill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3428 Whippoorwill Lane have a pool?
No, 3428 Whippoorwill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3428 Whippoorwill Lane have accessible units?
No, 3428 Whippoorwill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3428 Whippoorwill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3428 Whippoorwill Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Cimarron
101 Cimarron Trl
Irving, TX 75063
The Palmer at Las Colinas
2940 W Royal Ln
Irving, TX 75063
Heritage at Valley Ranch
9805 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Residences at Northgate
4310 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
Agave Villas
1115 N O Connor Rd
Irving, TX 75061
Cortland Walnut Hill
3503 W Walnut Hill Ln
Irving, TX 75038
Hidden Ridge Apartments
1290 Hidden Ridge Dr
Irving, TX 75038
AMLI Las Colinas
1050 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas