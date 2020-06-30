Rent Calculator
3414 Country Club Drive W
3414 Country Club Drive W
3414 Country Club Drive West
·
Location
3414 Country Club Drive West, Irving, TX 75038
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3414 Country Club Drive W have any available units?
3414 Country Club Drive W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3414 Country Club Drive W have?
Some of 3414 Country Club Drive W's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3414 Country Club Drive W currently offering any rent specials?
3414 Country Club Drive W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3414 Country Club Drive W pet-friendly?
No, 3414 Country Club Drive W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irving
.
Does 3414 Country Club Drive W offer parking?
No, 3414 Country Club Drive W does not offer parking.
Does 3414 Country Club Drive W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3414 Country Club Drive W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3414 Country Club Drive W have a pool?
No, 3414 Country Club Drive W does not have a pool.
Does 3414 Country Club Drive W have accessible units?
No, 3414 Country Club Drive W does not have accessible units.
Does 3414 Country Club Drive W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3414 Country Club Drive W has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
