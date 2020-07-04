All apartments in Irving
3414 Country Club Drive W
3414 Country Club Drive W

3414 Country Club Dr W · No Longer Available
Location

3414 Country Club Dr W, Irving, TX 75038

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Features: Pergo and ceramic tile flooring throughout. Granite counter top in kitchen and bath. Large living area with French doors and fireplace. Private Patio's. Assigned covered parking. Convenient to shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3414 Country Club Drive W have any available units?
3414 Country Club Drive W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 3414 Country Club Drive W have?
Some of 3414 Country Club Drive W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3414 Country Club Drive W currently offering any rent specials?
3414 Country Club Drive W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3414 Country Club Drive W pet-friendly?
No, 3414 Country Club Drive W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 3414 Country Club Drive W offer parking?
Yes, 3414 Country Club Drive W offers parking.
Does 3414 Country Club Drive W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3414 Country Club Drive W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3414 Country Club Drive W have a pool?
No, 3414 Country Club Drive W does not have a pool.
Does 3414 Country Club Drive W have accessible units?
No, 3414 Country Club Drive W does not have accessible units.
Does 3414 Country Club Drive W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3414 Country Club Drive W has units with dishwashers.

