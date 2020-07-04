3414 Country Club Drive W

Features: Pergo and ceramic tile flooring throughout. Granite counter top in kitchen and bath. Large living area with French doors and fireplace. Private Patio's. Assigned covered parking. Convenient to shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
