Last updated July 19 2019 at 12:01 AM

3412 Calico Drive

3412 Calico Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3412 Calico Dr, Irving, TX 75038

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
new construction
4 Bed 3.1 bath Brand new Lennar Home located near by Geroge bush toll way. Open kitchen with Quartz Counter tops,Mud rooms, tankless water heater,wood floor. Study room. Large game room, large covered patio and big yard for entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3412 Calico Drive have any available units?
3412 Calico Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 3412 Calico Drive have?
Some of 3412 Calico Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3412 Calico Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3412 Calico Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3412 Calico Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3412 Calico Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 3412 Calico Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3412 Calico Drive offers parking.
Does 3412 Calico Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3412 Calico Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3412 Calico Drive have a pool?
No, 3412 Calico Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3412 Calico Drive have accessible units?
No, 3412 Calico Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3412 Calico Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3412 Calico Drive has units with dishwashers.

