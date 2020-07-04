4 Bed 3.1 bath Brand new Lennar Home located near by Geroge bush toll way. Open kitchen with Quartz Counter tops,Mud rooms, tankless water heater,wood floor. Study room. Large game room, large covered patio and big yard for entertainment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3412 Calico Drive have any available units?
3412 Calico Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 3412 Calico Drive have?
Some of 3412 Calico Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3412 Calico Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3412 Calico Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.