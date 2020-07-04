Rent Calculator
3339 Ricci Lane
3339 Ricci Lane
3339 Ricci Lane
Location
3339 Ricci Lane, Irving, TX 75062
University Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
VERY DESIRABLE GATED COMMUNITY ,LOVELY 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOUSE ,FIRE PLACE , MASTER BEDROOM WITH SITTING AREA, SEPARATE JACUZZI TUB & SHOWER IN MASTER BATH, CEILING FANS , NO SMOKING INSIDE
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3339 Ricci Lane have any available units?
3339 Ricci Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3339 Ricci Lane have?
Some of 3339 Ricci Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3339 Ricci Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3339 Ricci Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3339 Ricci Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3339 Ricci Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irving
.
Does 3339 Ricci Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3339 Ricci Lane offers parking.
Does 3339 Ricci Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3339 Ricci Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3339 Ricci Lane have a pool?
No, 3339 Ricci Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3339 Ricci Lane have accessible units?
No, 3339 Ricci Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3339 Ricci Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3339 Ricci Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
