Last updated September 7 2019 at 2:58 AM
3321 Kathy Lane
3321 Kathy Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3321 Kathy Lane, Irving, TX 75060
Lamar Brown
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Updated kitchens, bathrooms, carpet and laminate flooring. Covered patio area, fenced private courtyard in back with trees! Ready for immediate move in!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3321 Kathy Lane have any available units?
3321 Kathy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3321 Kathy Lane have?
Some of 3321 Kathy Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3321 Kathy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3321 Kathy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3321 Kathy Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3321 Kathy Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irving
.
Does 3321 Kathy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3321 Kathy Lane offers parking.
Does 3321 Kathy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3321 Kathy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3321 Kathy Lane have a pool?
No, 3321 Kathy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3321 Kathy Lane have accessible units?
No, 3321 Kathy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3321 Kathy Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3321 Kathy Lane has units with dishwashers.
