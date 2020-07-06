All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 3224 Brockbank Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
3224 Brockbank Drive
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:21 AM

3224 Brockbank Drive

3224 Brockbank Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3224 Brockbank Drive, Irving, TX 75062
Woodhaven

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
business center
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
Great location near Las Colinas business center and terrific entertainment venues. The home is being remodeled and will be ready for a May 1st rental. This home is pet friendly and very spacious .
Call today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3224 Brockbank Drive have any available units?
3224 Brockbank Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 3224 Brockbank Drive have?
Some of 3224 Brockbank Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3224 Brockbank Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3224 Brockbank Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3224 Brockbank Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3224 Brockbank Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3224 Brockbank Drive offer parking?
No, 3224 Brockbank Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3224 Brockbank Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3224 Brockbank Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3224 Brockbank Drive have a pool?
No, 3224 Brockbank Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3224 Brockbank Drive have accessible units?
No, 3224 Brockbank Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3224 Brockbank Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3224 Brockbank Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Cimarron
101 Cimarron Trl
Irving, TX 75063
Oxford Park
5342 Bond St
Irving, TX 75038
Lincoln Las Colinas
401 W Northwest Hwy
Irving, TX 75039
The Grove at Irving
1901 W 5th St
Irving, TX 75060
AMLI Las Colinas
1050 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
The Lyndon
7902 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Colinas Pointe
4300 Rainier St
Irving, TX 75062
Casa Valley Apartments
500 Santa Fe Trl
Irving, TX 75063

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas