Great location near Las Colinas business center and terrific entertainment venues. The home is being remodeled and will be ready for a May 1st rental. This home is pet friendly and very spacious . Call today
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3224 Brockbank Drive have any available units?
3224 Brockbank Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 3224 Brockbank Drive have?
Some of 3224 Brockbank Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3224 Brockbank Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3224 Brockbank Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3224 Brockbank Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3224 Brockbank Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3224 Brockbank Drive offer parking?
No, 3224 Brockbank Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3224 Brockbank Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3224 Brockbank Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3224 Brockbank Drive have a pool?
No, 3224 Brockbank Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3224 Brockbank Drive have accessible units?
No, 3224 Brockbank Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3224 Brockbank Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3224 Brockbank Drive has units with dishwashers.
