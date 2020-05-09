Rent Calculator
Irving, TX
/
3218 Luzon Road
Last updated June 16 2019 at 1:55 AM
1 of 5
3218 Luzon Road
3218 Luzon Road
Location
3218 Luzon Road, Irving, TX 75060
Lamar Brown
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
This recently refreshed Irving home features new flooring, granite countertops, and much more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3218 Luzon Road have any available units?
3218 Luzon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
Is 3218 Luzon Road currently offering any rent specials?
3218 Luzon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3218 Luzon Road pet-friendly?
No, 3218 Luzon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irving
.
Does 3218 Luzon Road offer parking?
No, 3218 Luzon Road does not offer parking.
Does 3218 Luzon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3218 Luzon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3218 Luzon Road have a pool?
No, 3218 Luzon Road does not have a pool.
Does 3218 Luzon Road have accessible units?
No, 3218 Luzon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3218 Luzon Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3218 Luzon Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3218 Luzon Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3218 Luzon Road does not have units with air conditioning.
