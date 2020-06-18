All apartments in Irving
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3202 Griffiths Drive

3202 Griffiths Drive
Location

3202 Griffiths Drive, Irving, TX 75061
Barton Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 2,178 sf home is located in Irving, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3202 Griffiths Drive have any available units?
3202 Griffiths Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 3202 Griffiths Drive have?
Some of 3202 Griffiths Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3202 Griffiths Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3202 Griffiths Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3202 Griffiths Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3202 Griffiths Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3202 Griffiths Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3202 Griffiths Drive offers parking.
Does 3202 Griffiths Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3202 Griffiths Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3202 Griffiths Drive have a pool?
No, 3202 Griffiths Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3202 Griffiths Drive have accessible units?
No, 3202 Griffiths Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3202 Griffiths Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3202 Griffiths Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

