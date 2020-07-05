All apartments in Irving
3106 Tudor Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3106 Tudor Lane

3106 Tudor Ln · No Longer Available
Location

3106 Tudor Ln, Irving, TX 75060
Lamar Brown

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE4753424)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3106 Tudor Lane have any available units?
3106 Tudor Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
Is 3106 Tudor Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3106 Tudor Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3106 Tudor Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3106 Tudor Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 3106 Tudor Lane offer parking?
No, 3106 Tudor Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3106 Tudor Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3106 Tudor Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3106 Tudor Lane have a pool?
No, 3106 Tudor Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3106 Tudor Lane have accessible units?
No, 3106 Tudor Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3106 Tudor Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3106 Tudor Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3106 Tudor Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3106 Tudor Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

