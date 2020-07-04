BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM HOME WITH 2 FULL BATHS, 2 CAR GARAGE, IN A CUL DE SAC, IT HAS VAULTED CEILINGS, FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT, NEW LUXURY LVT, MASTER BATH HAS HIS & HERS SINKS, SEPARATE SHOWER & GARDEN TUB, WET BAR & MUCH MORE. MUST SEE!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 308 Pecos Trail have any available units?
308 Pecos Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 308 Pecos Trail have?
Some of 308 Pecos Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 Pecos Trail currently offering any rent specials?
308 Pecos Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.