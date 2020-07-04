All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 308 Pecos Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
308 Pecos Trail
Last updated March 5 2020 at 10:02 AM

308 Pecos Trail

308 Pecos Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Valley Ranch
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

308 Pecos Trail, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bathtub
oven
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM HOME WITH 2 FULL BATHS, 2 CAR GARAGE, IN A CUL DE SAC, IT HAS VAULTED CEILINGS, FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT, NEW LUXURY LVT, MASTER BATH HAS HIS & HERS SINKS, SEPARATE SHOWER & GARDEN TUB, WET BAR & MUCH MORE. MUST SEE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 Pecos Trail have any available units?
308 Pecos Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 308 Pecos Trail have?
Some of 308 Pecos Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 Pecos Trail currently offering any rent specials?
308 Pecos Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 Pecos Trail pet-friendly?
No, 308 Pecos Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 308 Pecos Trail offer parking?
Yes, 308 Pecos Trail offers parking.
Does 308 Pecos Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 Pecos Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 Pecos Trail have a pool?
No, 308 Pecos Trail does not have a pool.
Does 308 Pecos Trail have accessible units?
No, 308 Pecos Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 308 Pecos Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 308 Pecos Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Remington Hills at Las Colinas
1201 Meadow Creek Dr
Irving, TX 75038
Lincoln Las Colinas
401 W Northwest Hwy
Irving, TX 75039
AMLI Campion Trail
777 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Asher Park
3149 W Walnut Hill Ln
Irving, TX 75038
Olympus Las Colinas
692 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Hidden Ridge Apartments
1290 Hidden Ridge Dr
Irving, TX 75038
Newport Apartments
3466 N Belt Line Rd
Irving, TX 75062
Rancho Mirage
1200 Hidden Rdg
Irving, TX 75038

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas