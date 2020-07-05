Rent Calculator
3033 Mccarthy Street
3033 Mccarthy Street
3033 Mccarthy St
No Longer Available
3033 Mccarthy St, Irving, TX 75062
granite counters
dishwasher
oven
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
Great location! Near Hwy 183 and George Bush Turnpike. This 4 bedroom 2 bath with granite counter top, tile floor. It has a big back yard with a storage. It is ready to move in
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3033 Mccarthy Street have any available units?
3033 Mccarthy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
Is 3033 Mccarthy Street currently offering any rent specials?
3033 Mccarthy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3033 Mccarthy Street pet-friendly?
No, 3033 Mccarthy Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irving
.
Does 3033 Mccarthy Street offer parking?
No, 3033 Mccarthy Street does not offer parking.
Does 3033 Mccarthy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3033 Mccarthy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3033 Mccarthy Street have a pool?
No, 3033 Mccarthy Street does not have a pool.
Does 3033 Mccarthy Street have accessible units?
No, 3033 Mccarthy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3033 Mccarthy Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3033 Mccarthy Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3033 Mccarthy Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3033 Mccarthy Street does not have units with air conditioning.
