Home
/
Irving, TX
/
3009 W 11th Street
Last updated August 13 2019 at 10:56 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3009 W 11th Street
3009 West 11th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3009 West 11th Street, Irving, TX 75060
Lamar Brown
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single story brick home for lease with attached 2 car garage.Extra Parking is great for Boat and RV parking.Quiet neighborhood,easy access to DFW airport,shopping,dining and entertainment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3009 W 11th Street have any available units?
3009 W 11th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3009 W 11th Street have?
Some of 3009 W 11th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3009 W 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3009 W 11th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3009 W 11th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3009 W 11th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irving
.
Does 3009 W 11th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3009 W 11th Street offers parking.
Does 3009 W 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3009 W 11th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3009 W 11th Street have a pool?
No, 3009 W 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3009 W 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 3009 W 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3009 W 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3009 W 11th Street has units with dishwashers.
