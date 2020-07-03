Rent Calculator
3009 New Haven Street
Last updated March 16 2019 at 6:00 AM
3009 New Haven Street
3009 New Haven Street
No Longer Available
Location
3009 New Haven Street, Irving, TX 75062
Cardinal Village
Amenities
dishwasher
new construction
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
new construction
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3009 New Haven Street have any available units?
3009 New Haven Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
Is 3009 New Haven Street currently offering any rent specials?
3009 New Haven Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3009 New Haven Street pet-friendly?
No, 3009 New Haven Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irving
.
Does 3009 New Haven Street offer parking?
No, 3009 New Haven Street does not offer parking.
Does 3009 New Haven Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3009 New Haven Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3009 New Haven Street have a pool?
No, 3009 New Haven Street does not have a pool.
Does 3009 New Haven Street have accessible units?
No, 3009 New Haven Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3009 New Haven Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3009 New Haven Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3009 New Haven Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3009 New Haven Street does not have units with air conditioning.
