Irving, TX
3005 W Walnut Hill Ln
Last updated March 30 2020 at 2:32 PM

3005 W Walnut Hill Ln

3005 West Walnut Hill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3005 West Walnut Hill Lane, Irving, TX 75038

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
business center
carport
gym
parking
pool
internet access
Irving 1 Bed / 1 Bath / $881

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Picnic area, 2 Laundry rooms, School bus stop, Carports, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Storage closet outside, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 614

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3005 W Walnut Hill Ln have any available units?
3005 W Walnut Hill Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 3005 W Walnut Hill Ln have?
Some of 3005 W Walnut Hill Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3005 W Walnut Hill Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3005 W Walnut Hill Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3005 W Walnut Hill Ln pet-friendly?
No, 3005 W Walnut Hill Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 3005 W Walnut Hill Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3005 W Walnut Hill Ln offers parking.
Does 3005 W Walnut Hill Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3005 W Walnut Hill Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3005 W Walnut Hill Ln have a pool?
Yes, 3005 W Walnut Hill Ln has a pool.
Does 3005 W Walnut Hill Ln have accessible units?
No, 3005 W Walnut Hill Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3005 W Walnut Hill Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3005 W Walnut Hill Ln has units with dishwashers.

