All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 3005 Steven Street.
Irving, TX
3005 Steven Street
Last updated June 3 2019 at 10:27 PM
1 of 1
3005 Steven Street
3005 Steven Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
3005 Steven Street, Irving, TX 75062
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
parking
garage
Cute 3 bedroom 2 full bath house. Newly installed can lights in living room and dining room. Wood type flooring throughout. Newly tiled bathroom. REFRIGERATOR NOT INCLUDED.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3005 Steven Street have any available units?
3005 Steven Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3005 Steven Street have?
Some of 3005 Steven Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and oven.
Amenities section
.
Is 3005 Steven Street currently offering any rent specials?
3005 Steven Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3005 Steven Street pet-friendly?
No, 3005 Steven Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Irving
.
Does 3005 Steven Street offer parking?
Yes, 3005 Steven Street offers parking.
Does 3005 Steven Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3005 Steven Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3005 Steven Street have a pool?
No, 3005 Steven Street does not have a pool.
Does 3005 Steven Street have accessible units?
No, 3005 Steven Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3005 Steven Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3005 Steven Street has units with dishwashers.
