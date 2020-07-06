Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 3003 Helmet Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
3003 Helmet Court
Last updated February 13 2020 at 4:30 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3003 Helmet Court
3003 Helmet St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
3003 Helmet St, Irving, TX 75060
Lamar Brown
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3003 Helmet Court have any available units?
3003 Helmet Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
Is 3003 Helmet Court currently offering any rent specials?
3003 Helmet Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3003 Helmet Court pet-friendly?
No, 3003 Helmet Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irving
.
Does 3003 Helmet Court offer parking?
No, 3003 Helmet Court does not offer parking.
Does 3003 Helmet Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3003 Helmet Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3003 Helmet Court have a pool?
No, 3003 Helmet Court does not have a pool.
Does 3003 Helmet Court have accessible units?
No, 3003 Helmet Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3003 Helmet Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3003 Helmet Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3003 Helmet Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3003 Helmet Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Brandt
3950 North Story Road
Irving, TX 75038
Crest at Las Colinas
871 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Montoro Apartments
3701 W Pioneer Dr
Irving, TX 75061
Agave Villas
1115 N O Connor Rd
Irving, TX 75061
Gardens of Valley Ranch
430 Red River Trail
Irving, TX 75063
AMLI Las Colinas
1050 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
The Lyndon
7902 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Silverton
3413 Country Club Dr W
Irving, TX 75038
Similar Pages
Irving 1 Bedrooms
Irving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly Apartments
Irving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Valley Ranch
Arts District
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Dallas
North Lake College
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas