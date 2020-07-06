All apartments in Irving
3003 Helmet Court
Last updated February 13 2020 at 4:30 PM

3003 Helmet Court

3003 Helmet St · No Longer Available
Location

3003 Helmet St, Irving, TX 75060
Lamar Brown

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3003 Helmet Court have any available units?
3003 Helmet Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
Is 3003 Helmet Court currently offering any rent specials?
3003 Helmet Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3003 Helmet Court pet-friendly?
No, 3003 Helmet Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 3003 Helmet Court offer parking?
No, 3003 Helmet Court does not offer parking.
Does 3003 Helmet Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3003 Helmet Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3003 Helmet Court have a pool?
No, 3003 Helmet Court does not have a pool.
Does 3003 Helmet Court have accessible units?
No, 3003 Helmet Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3003 Helmet Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3003 Helmet Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3003 Helmet Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3003 Helmet Court does not have units with air conditioning.

