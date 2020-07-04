Adorable place to hang you heart and your hat! Must see this beautiful home with absolutely luscious landscaping. Kitchen has been updated with counter tops. back splash, and ceramic flooring. Two outdoor storage buildings included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2921 Meadowlark have any available units?
2921 Meadowlark doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2921 Meadowlark have?
Some of 2921 Meadowlark's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2921 Meadowlark currently offering any rent specials?
2921 Meadowlark is not currently offering any rent specials.