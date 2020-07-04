All apartments in Irving
2921 Meadowlark

2921 Meadow Lark Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2921 Meadow Lark Ln, Irving, TX 75060

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Adorable place to hang you heart and your hat! Must see this beautiful home with absolutely luscious landscaping. Kitchen has been updated with counter tops. back splash, and ceramic flooring. Two outdoor storage buildings included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2921 Meadowlark have any available units?
2921 Meadowlark doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2921 Meadowlark have?
Some of 2921 Meadowlark's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2921 Meadowlark currently offering any rent specials?
2921 Meadowlark is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2921 Meadowlark pet-friendly?
No, 2921 Meadowlark is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 2921 Meadowlark offer parking?
Yes, 2921 Meadowlark offers parking.
Does 2921 Meadowlark have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2921 Meadowlark does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2921 Meadowlark have a pool?
No, 2921 Meadowlark does not have a pool.
Does 2921 Meadowlark have accessible units?
No, 2921 Meadowlark does not have accessible units.
Does 2921 Meadowlark have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2921 Meadowlark has units with dishwashers.

