All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 2914 Sun Valley Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
2914 Sun Valley Street
Last updated October 15 2019 at 12:00 PM

2914 Sun Valley Street

2914 Sun Valley Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2914 Sun Valley Street, Irving, TX 75062
Northwest Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom / 2 Bath / 2 Car Garage - Immaculately Clean!

3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage rental * Easy access to major freeways and shopping * Updated, great neighborhood * Pet Fee may apply

(RLNE5210022)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2914 Sun Valley Street have any available units?
2914 Sun Valley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
Is 2914 Sun Valley Street currently offering any rent specials?
2914 Sun Valley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2914 Sun Valley Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2914 Sun Valley Street is pet friendly.
Does 2914 Sun Valley Street offer parking?
Yes, 2914 Sun Valley Street offers parking.
Does 2914 Sun Valley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2914 Sun Valley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2914 Sun Valley Street have a pool?
No, 2914 Sun Valley Street does not have a pool.
Does 2914 Sun Valley Street have accessible units?
No, 2914 Sun Valley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2914 Sun Valley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2914 Sun Valley Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2914 Sun Valley Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2914 Sun Valley Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jefferson Park
1127 Hidden Rdg
Irving, TX 75038
AMLI Campion Trail
777 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Hyde Park at Valley Ranch
10201 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Agave Villas
1115 N O Connor Rd
Irving, TX 75061
The Blvd
5353 Las Colinas Blvd
Irving, TX 75039
Park Grove Square
2957 Park Square Dr
Irving, TX 75060
801 LasCo
801 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Delante
1001 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas