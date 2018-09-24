All apartments in Irving
2813 Skylake Court
2813 Skylake Court

2813 Skylake Court · No Longer Available
Location

2813 Skylake Court, Irving, TX 75060

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Single story brick home for lease.Four bedroom,two bath with two living area in a Cul-de-sac.Quiet neighbourhood is perfect and is ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2813 Skylake Court have any available units?
2813 Skylake Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2813 Skylake Court have?
Some of 2813 Skylake Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2813 Skylake Court currently offering any rent specials?
2813 Skylake Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2813 Skylake Court pet-friendly?
No, 2813 Skylake Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 2813 Skylake Court offer parking?
No, 2813 Skylake Court does not offer parking.
Does 2813 Skylake Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2813 Skylake Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2813 Skylake Court have a pool?
No, 2813 Skylake Court does not have a pool.
Does 2813 Skylake Court have accessible units?
No, 2813 Skylake Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2813 Skylake Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2813 Skylake Court has units with dishwashers.

