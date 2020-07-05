Rent Calculator
2812 Winslow Street
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2812 Winslow Street
2812 Winslow Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2812 Winslow Street, Irving, TX 75062
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location! Cute well maintained Home with vinyl plank floor throughout Three bedroom. two bath. Large backyard and two car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2812 Winslow Street have any available units?
2812 Winslow Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
Is 2812 Winslow Street currently offering any rent specials?
2812 Winslow Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2812 Winslow Street pet-friendly?
No, 2812 Winslow Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irving
.
Does 2812 Winslow Street offer parking?
Yes, 2812 Winslow Street offers parking.
Does 2812 Winslow Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2812 Winslow Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2812 Winslow Street have a pool?
No, 2812 Winslow Street does not have a pool.
Does 2812 Winslow Street have accessible units?
No, 2812 Winslow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2812 Winslow Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2812 Winslow Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2812 Winslow Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2812 Winslow Street does not have units with air conditioning.
