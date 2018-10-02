All apartments in Irving
2809 N Story Road
2809 N Story Road

2809 North Story Road · No Longer Available
Location

2809 North Story Road, Irving, TX 75062

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Irving has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2809 N Story Road have any available units?
2809 N Story Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2809 N Story Road have?
Some of 2809 N Story Road's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2809 N Story Road currently offering any rent specials?
2809 N Story Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2809 N Story Road pet-friendly?
No, 2809 N Story Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 2809 N Story Road offer parking?
No, 2809 N Story Road does not offer parking.
Does 2809 N Story Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2809 N Story Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2809 N Story Road have a pool?
No, 2809 N Story Road does not have a pool.
Does 2809 N Story Road have accessible units?
No, 2809 N Story Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2809 N Story Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2809 N Story Road has units with dishwashers.

