Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:12 PM

2710 Stonehaven Court

2710 Stonehaven Court · No Longer Available
Location

2710 Stonehaven Court, Irving, TX 75038
Lakeside Landing

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Remodeled and updated 1 story townhouse! Clean as can be and ready to go!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2710 Stonehaven Court have any available units?
2710 Stonehaven Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2710 Stonehaven Court have?
Some of 2710 Stonehaven Court's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2710 Stonehaven Court currently offering any rent specials?
2710 Stonehaven Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2710 Stonehaven Court pet-friendly?
No, 2710 Stonehaven Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 2710 Stonehaven Court offer parking?
No, 2710 Stonehaven Court does not offer parking.
Does 2710 Stonehaven Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2710 Stonehaven Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2710 Stonehaven Court have a pool?
Yes, 2710 Stonehaven Court has a pool.
Does 2710 Stonehaven Court have accessible units?
No, 2710 Stonehaven Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2710 Stonehaven Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2710 Stonehaven Court has units with dishwashers.

