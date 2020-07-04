Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 2710 Stonehaven Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
2710 Stonehaven Court
Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:12 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2710 Stonehaven Court
2710 Stonehaven Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2710 Stonehaven Court, Irving, TX 75038
Lakeside Landing
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Remodeled and updated 1 story townhouse! Clean as can be and ready to go!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2710 Stonehaven Court have any available units?
2710 Stonehaven Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2710 Stonehaven Court have?
Some of 2710 Stonehaven Court's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2710 Stonehaven Court currently offering any rent specials?
2710 Stonehaven Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2710 Stonehaven Court pet-friendly?
No, 2710 Stonehaven Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irving
.
Does 2710 Stonehaven Court offer parking?
No, 2710 Stonehaven Court does not offer parking.
Does 2710 Stonehaven Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2710 Stonehaven Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2710 Stonehaven Court have a pool?
Yes, 2710 Stonehaven Court has a pool.
Does 2710 Stonehaven Court have accessible units?
No, 2710 Stonehaven Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2710 Stonehaven Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2710 Stonehaven Court has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Brandt
3950 North Story Road
Irving, TX 75038
Gables Water Street
5270 N O'Connor Blvd
Irving, TX 75039
Montoro Apartments
3701 W Pioneer Dr
Irving, TX 75061
Estrada Oaks
2115 Estrada Pkwy
Irving, TX 75061
Gardens of Valley Ranch
430 Red River Trail
Irving, TX 75063
Park Grove Square
2957 Park Square Dr
Irving, TX 75060
Jefferson Promenade
555 Promenade Parkway
Irving, TX 75039
Jefferson Eastshore
1100 Lake Carolyn Parkway
Irving, TX 75039
Similar Pages
Irving 1 Bedrooms
Irving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly Apartments
Irving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Valley Ranch
Arts District
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Dallas
North Lake College
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas