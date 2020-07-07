2708 Amistad Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly new construction garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

Brand New, never been lived in Meritage home across the street from UTD in Las Colinas. Incredibly functional floor plan with hard wood floors, quartz counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Oversized backyard with wood privacy fence and covered patio perfect for entertaining. Gorgeous finish out with all the bells and whistles. Complete energy package with spray foam insulation keeps your utility bills low. Front and back yard lawn maintenance included in the monthly rent also! Perfect place to call home. Come visit today! Pets on a case by case basis.