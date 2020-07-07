All apartments in Irving
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:09 PM

2708 Amistad Drive

2708 Amistad Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2708 Amistad Dr, Irving, TX 75061

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
Brand New, never been lived in Meritage home across the street from UTD in Las Colinas. Incredibly functional floor plan with hard wood floors, quartz counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Oversized backyard with wood privacy fence and covered patio perfect for entertaining. Gorgeous finish out with all the bells and whistles. Complete energy package with spray foam insulation keeps your utility bills low. Front and back yard lawn maintenance included in the monthly rent also! Perfect place to call home. Come visit today! Pets on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2708 Amistad Drive have any available units?
2708 Amistad Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2708 Amistad Drive have?
Some of 2708 Amistad Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2708 Amistad Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2708 Amistad Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2708 Amistad Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2708 Amistad Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2708 Amistad Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2708 Amistad Drive offers parking.
Does 2708 Amistad Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2708 Amistad Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2708 Amistad Drive have a pool?
No, 2708 Amistad Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2708 Amistad Drive have accessible units?
No, 2708 Amistad Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2708 Amistad Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2708 Amistad Drive has units with dishwashers.

