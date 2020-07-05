All apartments in Irving
2704 Bridge Lake Drive
Last updated August 24 2019 at 2:54 AM

2704 Bridge Lake Drive

2704 Bridge Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2704 Bridge Lake Drive, Irving, TX 75060

Amenities

hardwood floors
fireplace
courtyard
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
3 bedroom 2 bath single family home with a storage building, wood floors, built-in microwave, electric range, alarm and split bedrooms (2 bedrooms on one side of the house and the master on the other side), and a nice courtyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2704 Bridge Lake Drive have any available units?
2704 Bridge Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2704 Bridge Lake Drive have?
Some of 2704 Bridge Lake Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, fireplace, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2704 Bridge Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2704 Bridge Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2704 Bridge Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2704 Bridge Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 2704 Bridge Lake Drive offer parking?
No, 2704 Bridge Lake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2704 Bridge Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2704 Bridge Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2704 Bridge Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 2704 Bridge Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2704 Bridge Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 2704 Bridge Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2704 Bridge Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2704 Bridge Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

