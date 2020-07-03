All apartments in Irving
Last updated July 1 2020 at 10:52 AM

2702 Game Lake Dr

2702 Game Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2702 Game Lake Drive, Irving, TX 75060

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This 3/2/1 home in Irving is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2702 Game Lake Dr have any available units?
2702 Game Lake Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
Is 2702 Game Lake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2702 Game Lake Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2702 Game Lake Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2702 Game Lake Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 2702 Game Lake Dr offer parking?
No, 2702 Game Lake Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2702 Game Lake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2702 Game Lake Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2702 Game Lake Dr have a pool?
No, 2702 Game Lake Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2702 Game Lake Dr have accessible units?
No, 2702 Game Lake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2702 Game Lake Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2702 Game Lake Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2702 Game Lake Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2702 Game Lake Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

