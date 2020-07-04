2642 Encina

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage internet access

Jump on this one! Great condition, lots of sun light, Newly Painted, Beautifully Updated Kitchen with Granite counter tops, Stainless steals appliances Updates include: SS range, Dish Washer, Built-in Microwave, Kitchen faucet and sinks, recessed lighting, interior recently repainted, re-painted, Large upscale multi-level decks, two wood burning fire places. Specious landscaped yard, with 2 pools and gorgeous clubhouse. Near shopping, Freeways, Orange Line, Airports, University and colleges, Owner pays HOA (includes:water, trash, sewer, 24 hours alarm monitoring, internet and Cable TV).