Irving, TX
2642 Encina
Last updated August 10 2019 at 2:40 PM

2642 Encina

2642 Encina · No Longer Available
Location

2642 Encina, Irving, TX 75038
Las Brisas

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Jump on this one! Great condition, lots of sun light, Newly Painted, Beautifully Updated Kitchen with Granite counter tops, Stainless steals appliances Updates include: SS range, Dish Washer, Built-in Microwave, Kitchen faucet and sinks, recessed lighting, interior recently repainted, re-painted, Large upscale multi-level decks, two wood burning fire places. Specious landscaped yard, with 2 pools and gorgeous clubhouse. Near shopping, Freeways, Orange Line, Airports, University and colleges, Owner pays HOA (includes:water, trash, sewer, 24 hours alarm monitoring, internet and Cable TV).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2642 Encina have any available units?
2642 Encina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2642 Encina have?
Some of 2642 Encina's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2642 Encina currently offering any rent specials?
2642 Encina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2642 Encina pet-friendly?
No, 2642 Encina is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 2642 Encina offer parking?
Yes, 2642 Encina offers parking.
Does 2642 Encina have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2642 Encina does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2642 Encina have a pool?
Yes, 2642 Encina has a pool.
Does 2642 Encina have accessible units?
No, 2642 Encina does not have accessible units.
Does 2642 Encina have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2642 Encina has units with dishwashers.

