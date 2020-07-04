2642 Encina

Amenities
Jump on this one! Great condition, lots of sun light, Newly Painted, Beautifully Updated Kitchen with Granite counter tops, Stainless steals appliances Updates include: SS range, Dish Washer, Built-in Microwave, Kitchen faucet and sinks, recessed lighting, interior recently repainted, re-painted, Large upscale multi-level decks, two wood burning fire places. Specious landscaped yard, with 2 pools and gorgeous clubhouse. Near shopping, Freeways, Orange Line, Airports, University and colleges, Owner pays HOA (includes:water, trash, sewer, 24 hours alarm monitoring, internet and Cable TV).