2639 Corbeau Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

PRIME location in Las Colinas, Luxury townhome, close proximity to highways DFW LUV 161 Bush 114 and 183, airport, shopping & more! This beautiful Townhome features two Master Suites with tons of upgrades including, Granite countertops, Stainless Steel appliances, gas cooktop, wrought iron staircase spindles, cast stone fireplace mantel, walk-in closets, new carpet, luxury baths, 2 car attached garage, and a private backyard. The HOA includes front yard watering and mowing, paid by landlord. Refrigerator included. Showings start June 6th.