All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 2639 Corbeau Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
2639 Corbeau Drive
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:15 AM

2639 Corbeau Drive

2639 Corbeau Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2639 Corbeau Drive, Irving, TX 75038
Lakeside Landing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
PRIME location in Las Colinas, Luxury townhome, close proximity to highways DFW LUV 161 Bush 114 and 183, airport, shopping & more! This beautiful Townhome features two Master Suites with tons of upgrades including, Granite countertops, Stainless Steel appliances, gas cooktop, wrought iron staircase spindles, cast stone fireplace mantel, walk-in closets, new carpet, luxury baths, 2 car attached garage, and a private backyard. The HOA includes front yard watering and mowing, paid by landlord. Refrigerator included. Showings start June 6th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2639 Corbeau Drive have any available units?
2639 Corbeau Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2639 Corbeau Drive have?
Some of 2639 Corbeau Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2639 Corbeau Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2639 Corbeau Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2639 Corbeau Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2639 Corbeau Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 2639 Corbeau Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2639 Corbeau Drive offers parking.
Does 2639 Corbeau Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2639 Corbeau Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2639 Corbeau Drive have a pool?
No, 2639 Corbeau Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2639 Corbeau Drive have accessible units?
No, 2639 Corbeau Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2639 Corbeau Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2639 Corbeau Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Carolyn
900 Lake Carolyn Parkway
Irving, TX 75039
Estrada Oaks
2115 Estrada Pkwy
Irving, TX 75061
Asher Park
3149 W Walnut Hill Ln
Irving, TX 75038
Lakeside Urban Center
850 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Agave Villas
1115 N O Connor Rd
Irving, TX 75061
Jefferson Ridge
5301 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75038
Jefferson Promenade
555 Promenade Parkway
Irving, TX 75039
Hidden Ridge Apartments
1290 Hidden Ridge Dr
Irving, TX 75038

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas