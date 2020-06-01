2639 Corbeau Drive

Amenities
PRIME location in Las Colinas, Luxury townhome, close proximity to highways DFW LUV 161 Bush 114 and 183, airport, shopping & more! This beautiful Townhome features two Master Suites with tons of upgrades including, Granite countertops, Stainless Steel appliances, gas cooktop, wrought iron staircase spindles, cast stone fireplace mantel, walk-in closets, new carpet, luxury baths, 2 car attached garage, and a private backyard. The HOA includes front yard watering and mowing, paid by landlord. Refrigerator included. Showings start June 6th.