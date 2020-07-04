2631 Piedras

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Great Family Condo property in Gated Community of Irving. TWO story Family Condo is move in ready! with 1 Bedroom, with great closet space, and 1 full bath. Great Laminate wood Work, Granite Counter Tops, Beautiful Cabinets in Kitchen. and bathrooms, and Wood Floor all around the house, plus Fresh Paint. New Stainless Steel appliance, and Wood Blinds all around the house. This one is clean and immaculate inside! Like Brand new apartment, New Ceiling Fans, Lighting Fixtures and much more. Must See!