All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 2631 Piedras.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
2631 Piedras
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:48 AM

2631 Piedras

2631 Piedras Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2631 Piedras Drive, Irving, TX 75038
Las Brisas

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Great Family Condo property in Gated Community of Irving. TWO story Family Condo is move in ready! with 1 Bedroom, with great closet space, and 1 full bath. Great Laminate wood Work, Granite Counter Tops, Beautiful Cabinets in Kitchen. and bathrooms, and Wood Floor all around the house, plus Fresh Paint. New Stainless Steel appliance, and Wood Blinds all around the house. This one is clean and immaculate inside! Like Brand new apartment, New Ceiling Fans, Lighting Fixtures and much more. Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2631 Piedras have any available units?
2631 Piedras doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2631 Piedras have?
Some of 2631 Piedras's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2631 Piedras currently offering any rent specials?
2631 Piedras is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2631 Piedras pet-friendly?
No, 2631 Piedras is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 2631 Piedras offer parking?
No, 2631 Piedras does not offer parking.
Does 2631 Piedras have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2631 Piedras does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2631 Piedras have a pool?
Yes, 2631 Piedras has a pool.
Does 2631 Piedras have accessible units?
No, 2631 Piedras does not have accessible units.
Does 2631 Piedras have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2631 Piedras has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Brandt
3950 North Story Road
Irving, TX 75038
The Palmer at Las Colinas
2940 W Royal Ln
Irving, TX 75063
AMLI Campion Trail
777 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Courtyards Of Roses
601 W Rochelle Rd
Irving, TX 75062
Trails of Towne Lake
1147 Esters Rd
Irving, TX 75061
The Lyndon
7902 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Delante
1001 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Broadmoor Villas
5015 Courtside Dr
Irving, TX 75038

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas