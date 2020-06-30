All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 2629 Encina.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
2629 Encina
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:02 AM

2629 Encina

2629 Encina Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2629 Encina Drive, Irving, TX 75038
Las Brisas

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
internet access
RARE! Immaculate 1-story condo featuring a 2BR-2BA with a private yard & patio, combines comfort with simple elegance. Living Room w-elevated ceilings flow into the Dining Room & Kitchen. 2 BDRMS wBA attached. Private Garage & Carport. Controlled Gate access allows Privacy & Security. HOA INCLUDES: 2 pools, Clubhouse, Water, Sewer, Trash, Extended Cable & Internet, Pest Control, Security Alarm (COI monitoring fee to be paid by lessee) Low-maintenance living, with Lock & Leave Luxury. YARD TO BE MAINTAINED BY LESSEE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2629 Encina have any available units?
2629 Encina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2629 Encina have?
Some of 2629 Encina's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2629 Encina currently offering any rent specials?
2629 Encina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2629 Encina pet-friendly?
No, 2629 Encina is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 2629 Encina offer parking?
Yes, 2629 Encina offers parking.
Does 2629 Encina have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2629 Encina offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2629 Encina have a pool?
Yes, 2629 Encina has a pool.
Does 2629 Encina have accessible units?
No, 2629 Encina does not have accessible units.
Does 2629 Encina have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2629 Encina has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summer Gate
3801 N Belt Line Rd
Irving, TX 75038
Las Colinas Heights Apartment Homes
3701 N O'Connor Rd
Irving, TX 75062
Montoro Apartments
3701 W Pioneer Dr
Irving, TX 75061
Lakeside Urban Center
850 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Agave Villas
1115 N O Connor Rd
Irving, TX 75061
AMLI Las Colinas
1050 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Alesio Urban Center
385 E Las Colinas Blvd
Irving, TX 75039
WaterRidge
4600 W Pioneer Dr
Irving, TX 75061

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas