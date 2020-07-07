All apartments in Irving
Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:10 AM

2627 Amistad Drive

2627 Amistad Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2627 Amistad Dr, Irving, TX 75061

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
BRAND NEW!! Meritage home across the street from University of Dallas in Las Colinas available for executive lease. Incredibly functional floor plan with hard wood floors, quartz counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Great backyard with wood privacy fence, covered patio, and slight views of downtown...perfect for entertaining. Gorgeous finish out with all the bells and whistles. Complete energy package with spray foam insulation keeps your utility bills low. Front and back yard lawn maintenance included in the monthly rent also! Perfect place to call home. Come visit today! Pets on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2627 Amistad Drive have any available units?
2627 Amistad Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2627 Amistad Drive have?
Some of 2627 Amistad Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2627 Amistad Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2627 Amistad Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2627 Amistad Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2627 Amistad Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2627 Amistad Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2627 Amistad Drive offers parking.
Does 2627 Amistad Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2627 Amistad Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2627 Amistad Drive have a pool?
No, 2627 Amistad Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2627 Amistad Drive have accessible units?
No, 2627 Amistad Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2627 Amistad Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2627 Amistad Drive has units with dishwashers.

