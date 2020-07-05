All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 2625 Fairbrook.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
2625 Fairbrook
Last updated February 14 2020 at 5:59 AM

2625 Fairbrook

2625 Fairbrook Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2625 Fairbrook Street, Irving, TX 75062
Hillcrest Oaks

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
garage
All redone and ready for the new occupants in March Hurry to see
Currently tenant occupied...Agent or tenant to meet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2625 Fairbrook have any available units?
2625 Fairbrook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
Is 2625 Fairbrook currently offering any rent specials?
2625 Fairbrook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2625 Fairbrook pet-friendly?
No, 2625 Fairbrook is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 2625 Fairbrook offer parking?
Yes, 2625 Fairbrook offers parking.
Does 2625 Fairbrook have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2625 Fairbrook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2625 Fairbrook have a pool?
No, 2625 Fairbrook does not have a pool.
Does 2625 Fairbrook have accessible units?
No, 2625 Fairbrook does not have accessible units.
Does 2625 Fairbrook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2625 Fairbrook has units with dishwashers.
Does 2625 Fairbrook have units with air conditioning?
No, 2625 Fairbrook does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

FOUNTAIN POINTE LAS COLINAS
5225 Las Colinas Boulevard
Irving, TX 75039
La Villita Apartment Homes
6727 Deseo
Irving, TX 75039
Promenade Valley Creek
4608 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
Jefferson Ridge
5301 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75038
Park Grove Square
2957 Park Square Dr
Irving, TX 75060
The Lyndon
7902 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Delante
1001 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
The Cayman Las Colinas
1071 Lake Carolyn Parkway
Irving, TX 75039

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas