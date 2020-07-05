Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 2625 Fairbrook.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
2625 Fairbrook
Last updated February 14 2020 at 5:59 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2625 Fairbrook
2625 Fairbrook Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2625 Fairbrook Street, Irving, TX 75062
Hillcrest Oaks
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
garage
All redone and ready for the new occupants in March Hurry to see
Currently tenant occupied...Agent or tenant to meet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2625 Fairbrook have any available units?
2625 Fairbrook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
Is 2625 Fairbrook currently offering any rent specials?
2625 Fairbrook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2625 Fairbrook pet-friendly?
No, 2625 Fairbrook is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irving
.
Does 2625 Fairbrook offer parking?
Yes, 2625 Fairbrook offers parking.
Does 2625 Fairbrook have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2625 Fairbrook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2625 Fairbrook have a pool?
No, 2625 Fairbrook does not have a pool.
Does 2625 Fairbrook have accessible units?
No, 2625 Fairbrook does not have accessible units.
Does 2625 Fairbrook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2625 Fairbrook has units with dishwashers.
Does 2625 Fairbrook have units with air conditioning?
No, 2625 Fairbrook does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
FOUNTAIN POINTE LAS COLINAS
5225 Las Colinas Boulevard
Irving, TX 75039
La Villita Apartment Homes
6727 Deseo
Irving, TX 75039
Promenade Valley Creek
4608 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
Jefferson Ridge
5301 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75038
Park Grove Square
2957 Park Square Dr
Irving, TX 75060
The Lyndon
7902 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Delante
1001 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
The Cayman Las Colinas
1071 Lake Carolyn Parkway
Irving, TX 75039
Similar Pages
Irving 1 Bedrooms
Irving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly Apartments
Irving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Valley Ranch
Arts District
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Dallas
North Lake College
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas