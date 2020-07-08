Rent Calculator
2621 Entrada Boulevard
2621 Entrada Boulevard
2621 Entrada Boulevard
·
Location
2621 Entrada Boulevard, Irving, TX 75038
Las Brisas
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2621 Entrada Boulevard have any available units?
2621 Entrada Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
Is 2621 Entrada Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2621 Entrada Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2621 Entrada Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2621 Entrada Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irving
.
Does 2621 Entrada Boulevard offer parking?
No, 2621 Entrada Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 2621 Entrada Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2621 Entrada Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2621 Entrada Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 2621 Entrada Boulevard has a pool.
Does 2621 Entrada Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2621 Entrada Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2621 Entrada Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2621 Entrada Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 2621 Entrada Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 2621 Entrada Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
