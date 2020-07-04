All apartments in Irving
2603 Rue de Vl, Irving, TX 75038
Lakeside Landing

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
parking
garage
PRIME location in Las Colinas, Luxury townhome, close proximity to highways DFW LUV 161 Bush 114 and 183, airport, shopping and more! Beautiful updated end unit, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage with 2 master suites + study. UPGRADES include wood floors down, crown molding, nickel hardware, stone gas fireplace, designer lighting and ceiling fans. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, Includes Refrigerator. Energy efficient AC condenser, attic insulation. Tinted windows. New interior paint. Super NICE. Great Price, HOA includes front yard landscaping and monthly fee, paid by landlord. Private fenced patio, besides greenbelt.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 2603 Rue De have any available units?
2603 Rue De doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2603 Rue De have?
Some of 2603 Rue De's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2603 Rue De currently offering any rent specials?
2603 Rue De is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2603 Rue De pet-friendly?
No, 2603 Rue De is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 2603 Rue De offer parking?
Yes, 2603 Rue De offers parking.
Does 2603 Rue De have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2603 Rue De does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2603 Rue De have a pool?
No, 2603 Rue De does not have a pool.
Does 2603 Rue De have accessible units?
No, 2603 Rue De does not have accessible units.
Does 2603 Rue De have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2603 Rue De has units with dishwashers.

