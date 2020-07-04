2603 Rue De

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

PRIME location in Las Colinas, Luxury townhome, close proximity to highways DFW LUV 161 Bush 114 and 183, airport, shopping and more! Beautiful updated end unit, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage with 2 master suites + study. UPGRADES include wood floors down, crown molding, nickel hardware, stone gas fireplace, designer lighting and ceiling fans. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, Includes Refrigerator. Energy efficient AC condenser, attic insulation. Tinted windows. New interior paint. Super NICE. Great Price, HOA includes front yard landscaping and monthly fee, paid by landlord. Private fenced patio, besides greenbelt.