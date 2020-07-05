All apartments in Irving
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2527 W Royal Ln, Irving, TX 75063

2527 West Royal Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2527 West Royal Lane, Irving, TX 75063

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
concierge
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Irving/Las colinas unit w/Fitness center, 2 Pools, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Assigned parking, Outdoor Grills, 4 Laundry rooms, School bus stop, Concierge Services, Carports, Handicap modified units, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, W/D machines, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Intrusion alarms, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Storage closet outside, Custom carpet, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Crown molding, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch 972-748-3705 or **** Email, Call, or Text anytime. Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. Please do not apply through the website, please apply in person if you wish to apply. www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2527 W Royal Ln, Irving, TX 75063 have any available units?
2527 W Royal Ln, Irving, TX 75063 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2527 W Royal Ln, Irving, TX 75063 have?
Some of 2527 W Royal Ln, Irving, TX 75063's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2527 W Royal Ln, Irving, TX 75063 currently offering any rent specials?
2527 W Royal Ln, Irving, TX 75063 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2527 W Royal Ln, Irving, TX 75063 pet-friendly?
No, 2527 W Royal Ln, Irving, TX 75063 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 2527 W Royal Ln, Irving, TX 75063 offer parking?
Yes, 2527 W Royal Ln, Irving, TX 75063 offers parking.
Does 2527 W Royal Ln, Irving, TX 75063 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2527 W Royal Ln, Irving, TX 75063 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2527 W Royal Ln, Irving, TX 75063 have a pool?
Yes, 2527 W Royal Ln, Irving, TX 75063 has a pool.
Does 2527 W Royal Ln, Irving, TX 75063 have accessible units?
Yes, 2527 W Royal Ln, Irving, TX 75063 has accessible units.
Does 2527 W Royal Ln, Irving, TX 75063 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2527 W Royal Ln, Irving, TX 75063 has units with dishwashers.

