2527 W Royal Ln, Irving, TX 75063

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities accessible business center carport concierge gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access

Irving/Las colinas unit w/Fitness center, 2 Pools, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Assigned parking, Outdoor Grills, 4 Laundry rooms, School bus stop, Concierge Services, Carports, Handicap modified units, Bus stop

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch 972-748-3705 or **** Email, Call, or Text anytime. Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. Please do not apply through the website, please apply in person if you wish to apply. www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com