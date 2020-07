Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Newly remodeled 4 bdr and 3 bths. Lots of space. Could also be a 5th bedroom depending on the needs of the new tenants. Open floorplan with huge master bdr up and the other bedrooms are downstairs. Huge backyard with privacy fence. Everything has been upgraded... Home also has marble, ceramic and laminate thru out... no carpet. Application fee is $50 per person over 18. No pets allowed.