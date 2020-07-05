All apartments in Irving
2511 Harvard St.

2511 Harvard Street North · No Longer Available
Location

2511 Harvard Street North, Irving, TX 75062
Plymouth Park North

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Location...Location....Location.... -

(RLNE3934331)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2511 Harvard St. have any available units?
2511 Harvard St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
Is 2511 Harvard St. currently offering any rent specials?
2511 Harvard St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2511 Harvard St. pet-friendly?
No, 2511 Harvard St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 2511 Harvard St. offer parking?
No, 2511 Harvard St. does not offer parking.
Does 2511 Harvard St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2511 Harvard St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2511 Harvard St. have a pool?
No, 2511 Harvard St. does not have a pool.
Does 2511 Harvard St. have accessible units?
No, 2511 Harvard St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2511 Harvard St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2511 Harvard St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2511 Harvard St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2511 Harvard St. does not have units with air conditioning.

