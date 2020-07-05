Rent Calculator
2511 Harvard St.
2511 Harvard St.
2511 Harvard Street North
·
No Longer Available
Location
2511 Harvard Street North, Irving, TX 75062
Plymouth Park North
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Location...Location....Location.... -
(RLNE3934331)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2511 Harvard St. have any available units?
2511 Harvard St. doesn't have any available units at this time.
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
Irving Rent Report
.
Is 2511 Harvard St. currently offering any rent specials?
2511 Harvard St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2511 Harvard St. pet-friendly?
No, 2511 Harvard St. is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Irving
.
Does 2511 Harvard St. offer parking?
No, 2511 Harvard St. does not offer parking.
Does 2511 Harvard St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2511 Harvard St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2511 Harvard St. have a pool?
No, 2511 Harvard St. does not have a pool.
Does 2511 Harvard St. have accessible units?
No, 2511 Harvard St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2511 Harvard St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2511 Harvard St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2511 Harvard St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2511 Harvard St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
