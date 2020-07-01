Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 2451 Grove Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
2451 Grove Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2451 Grove Street
2451 Grove Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2451 Grove Street, Irving, TX 75060
Lamar Brown
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Well kept 3 bedroom home in a mature neighborhood with eatdine in kitchen, formal dinning, oversize living area, covered front porch and patio with detached garage. No Large pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
500
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2451 Grove Street have any available units?
2451 Grove Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2451 Grove Street have?
Some of 2451 Grove Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2451 Grove Street currently offering any rent specials?
2451 Grove Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2451 Grove Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2451 Grove Street is pet friendly.
Does 2451 Grove Street offer parking?
Yes, 2451 Grove Street offers parking.
Does 2451 Grove Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2451 Grove Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2451 Grove Street have a pool?
No, 2451 Grove Street does not have a pool.
Does 2451 Grove Street have accessible units?
No, 2451 Grove Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2451 Grove Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2451 Grove Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
500
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Creekwood
4208 W Pioneer Dr
Irving, TX 75061
AMLI on Riverside
310 Gran Via
Irving, TX 75039
The Grove at Irving
1901 W 5th St
Irving, TX 75060
Camden Valley Park
9835 Valley Ranch Pkwy W
Irving, TX 75063
Courtyards Of Roses
601 W Rochelle Rd
Irving, TX 75062
Oaks Hackberry Creek
6901 State Highway 161
Irving, TX 75039
AMLI at Escena
6401 Escena Blvd
Irving, TX 75039
Silverton
3413 Country Club Dr W
Irving, TX 75038
Similar Pages
Irving 1 Bedrooms
Irving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly Apartments
Irving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Valley Ranch
Arts District
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Dallas
North Lake College
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas