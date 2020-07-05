Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 2415 Glacier Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
2415 Glacier Street
Last updated April 7 2019 at 1:45 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2415 Glacier Street
2415 Glacier Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2415 Glacier Street, Irving, TX 75062
Northwest Park
Amenities
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
3-2-1 great looking kitchen and bathrooms. New paint 2018.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2415 Glacier Street have any available units?
2415 Glacier Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
Is 2415 Glacier Street currently offering any rent specials?
2415 Glacier Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2415 Glacier Street pet-friendly?
No, 2415 Glacier Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irving
.
Does 2415 Glacier Street offer parking?
No, 2415 Glacier Street does not offer parking.
Does 2415 Glacier Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2415 Glacier Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2415 Glacier Street have a pool?
No, 2415 Glacier Street does not have a pool.
Does 2415 Glacier Street have accessible units?
No, 2415 Glacier Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2415 Glacier Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2415 Glacier Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2415 Glacier Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2415 Glacier Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Best Cities for Families 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
MacArthur Ridge Apartments
10701 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Remington Hills at Las Colinas
1201 Meadow Creek Dr
Irving, TX 75038
Heritage at Valley Ranch
9805 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Residences at Northgate
4310 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
Jefferson Ridge
5301 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75038
Jefferson Promenade
555 Promenade Parkway
Irving, TX 75039
Olympus Las Colinas
692 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Rancho Mirage
1200 Hidden Rdg
Irving, TX 75038
Similar Pages
Irving 1 Bedrooms
Irving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly Apartments
Irving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Valley Ranch
Arts District
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Dallas
North Lake College
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas