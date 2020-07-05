All apartments in Irving
Last updated April 7 2019 at 1:45 AM

2415 Glacier Street

Location

2415 Glacier Street, Irving, TX 75062
Northwest Park

Amenities

dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
3-2-1 great looking kitchen and bathrooms. New paint 2018.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2415 Glacier Street have any available units?
2415 Glacier Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
Is 2415 Glacier Street currently offering any rent specials?
2415 Glacier Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2415 Glacier Street pet-friendly?
No, 2415 Glacier Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 2415 Glacier Street offer parking?
No, 2415 Glacier Street does not offer parking.
Does 2415 Glacier Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2415 Glacier Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2415 Glacier Street have a pool?
No, 2415 Glacier Street does not have a pool.
Does 2415 Glacier Street have accessible units?
No, 2415 Glacier Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2415 Glacier Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2415 Glacier Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2415 Glacier Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2415 Glacier Street does not have units with air conditioning.

