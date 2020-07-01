All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 2415 Finley Rd, Irving, TX 75062.
2415 Finley Rd, Irving, TX 75062
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

2415 Finley Rd, Irving, TX 75062

2415 Finley Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2415 Finley Rd, Irving, TX 75062

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
internet access
Irving 1/1 $860 w/Pool - Property Id: 50594

PLEASE CONTACT BEFORE APPLYING. If you wish to apply please call Bryan Williams @ Spirit directly at 972-748-3705 for instructions on how to apply.

Irving unit w/Pool, Gated entrance,Movie library, Laundry room, School bus stop, Play ground, W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Ice makers, Premium Appliances, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Frost free refrigerators

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues.

Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705 Call/Text anytime.
Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Contact me for a FREE list of properties.
All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing & policies are subject to change without notice.

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com
Spirit Real Estate Group
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/50594
Property Id 50594

(RLNE5718482)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

