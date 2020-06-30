Rent Calculator
2413 Pistachio Drive
2413 Pistachio Drive
2413 Pistachio Drive
No Longer Available
Location
2413 Pistachio Drive, Irving, TX 75063
Hackberry Creek
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2413 Pistachio Drive have any available units?
2413 Pistachio Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
Is 2413 Pistachio Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2413 Pistachio Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2413 Pistachio Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2413 Pistachio Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irving
.
Does 2413 Pistachio Drive offer parking?
No, 2413 Pistachio Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2413 Pistachio Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2413 Pistachio Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2413 Pistachio Drive have a pool?
No, 2413 Pistachio Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2413 Pistachio Drive have accessible units?
No, 2413 Pistachio Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2413 Pistachio Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2413 Pistachio Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2413 Pistachio Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2413 Pistachio Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
