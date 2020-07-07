Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 2408 Lincoln St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
2408 Lincoln St
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:25 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2408 Lincoln St
2408 Lincoln Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2408 Lincoln Street, Irving, TX 75061
Sherwood Forest
Amenities
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Location....Location....Location....New Paint....New Carpet.....& much more.... -
(RLNE4897146)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2408 Lincoln St have any available units?
2408 Lincoln St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irving, TX
.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Irving Rent Report
.
Is 2408 Lincoln St currently offering any rent specials?
2408 Lincoln St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2408 Lincoln St pet-friendly?
No, 2408 Lincoln St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irving
.
Does 2408 Lincoln St offer parking?
No, 2408 Lincoln St does not offer parking.
Does 2408 Lincoln St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2408 Lincoln St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2408 Lincoln St have a pool?
No, 2408 Lincoln St does not have a pool.
Does 2408 Lincoln St have accessible units?
No, 2408 Lincoln St does not have accessible units.
Does 2408 Lincoln St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2408 Lincoln St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2408 Lincoln St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2408 Lincoln St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Brandt
3950 North Story Road
Irving, TX 75038
Hyde Park at Valley Ranch
10201 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Promenade at Valley Ridge
3700 Valley View Ln
Irving, TX 75062
Agave Villas
1115 N O Connor Rd
Irving, TX 75061
The Blvd
5353 Las Colinas Blvd
Irving, TX 75039
Gardens of Valley Ranch
430 Red River Trail
Irving, TX 75063
Park Grove Square
2957 Park Square Dr
Irving, TX 75060
Allura
6445 Love Dr
Irving, TX 75039
Similar Pages
Irving 1 Bedrooms
Irving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly Apartments
Irving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Valley Ranch
Arts District
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Dallas
North Lake College
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas