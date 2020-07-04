All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 2406 Muret Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
2406 Muret Street
Last updated July 14 2019 at 2:27 AM

2406 Muret Street

2406 Muret Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2406 Muret Street, Irving, TX 75062

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Simply amazing house and big detached garage situated on two lots. No pets allowed. Spacious backyard covered patio. Refrigerator and dryer included. Detached garage is 35 x 25. New roof. Double oven. New window blinds. Prime location in Irving. Three minute drive to W. Airport Freeway TX-183

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2406 Muret Street have any available units?
2406 Muret Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2406 Muret Street have?
Some of 2406 Muret Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2406 Muret Street currently offering any rent specials?
2406 Muret Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2406 Muret Street pet-friendly?
No, 2406 Muret Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 2406 Muret Street offer parking?
Yes, 2406 Muret Street offers parking.
Does 2406 Muret Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2406 Muret Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2406 Muret Street have a pool?
No, 2406 Muret Street does not have a pool.
Does 2406 Muret Street have accessible units?
No, 2406 Muret Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2406 Muret Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2406 Muret Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oxford Park
5342 Bond St
Irving, TX 75038
Heritage at Valley Ranch
9805 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
AMLI on Riverside
310 Gran Via
Irving, TX 75039
Lincoln Las Colinas
401 W Northwest Hwy
Irving, TX 75039
Park Grove Square
2957 Park Square Dr
Irving, TX 75060
Marbletree
4057 N Belt Line Rd
Irving, TX 75038
The Lyndon
7902 N MacArthur Blvd
Irving, TX 75063
Casa Valley Apartments
500 Santa Fe Trl
Irving, TX 75063

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas