2406 Muret Street

Simply amazing house and big detached garage situated on two lots. No pets allowed. Spacious backyard covered patio. Refrigerator and dryer included. Detached garage is 35 x 25. New roof. Double oven. New window blinds. Prime location in Irving. Three minute drive to W. Airport Freeway TX-183
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
